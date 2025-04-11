Trump Orders Federal Agencies to 'Sunset' Green Protections

Federal agencies like the EPA, Department of Energy, and Fish and Wildlife Service have received their mandate from the top: It's time to let go of a slew of environmental protections. On Wednesday evening, President Trump signed an executive order that directed agencies tied to energy and environmental guidance to allow certain regulations to "sunset," by October 2026. Trump wants said agencies to have their sunset plan in place by Sept. 30. More:

The regulations in question are linked to such matters as offshore drilling, mining, and energy standards for appliances, with the phasing-out serving as an effort to escape "an energy landscape perpetually trapped in the 1970s," according to Trump's order. "Our vast regulatory structure often serves to constrict ordered liberty, not promote it," Trump's order continues, per the Daily Beast. "By rescinding outdated regulations that serve as a drag on progress, we can stimulate innovation and deliver prosperity to everyday Americans."