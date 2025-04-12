Administration Looks for Ways to Hit a Deportation Milestone

The figure hasn't been announced, remaining a topic of private conversations and planning among administration officials. But the Washington Post reports their goal has come into focus for the first year of President Trump's term: 1 million deportations. The highest yearly total so far has been closer to 400,000, when Barack Obama was president. Taking into account available data including funding and staffing, and including the fact that most immigrants are entitled to a court hearing before they can be removed, most analysts say a million seems out of reach.

Among the possibilities to get the number of deportations higher quickly is to find a way to remove some of the people still in the US, despite having final deportation orders, because their countries of origin won't let them return. There are 1.4 million people in that category. The administration is negotiating with as many as 30 countries to accept deportees who are not their citizens, per the Post. The administration said in a recent court filing it hopes to send thousands of deportees to third countries. Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama already have taken in noncitizens.

Trump said during his campaign trail that he wants to deport millions of immigrants, and Vice President JD Vance last year suggested starting with 1 million. There are about 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US now. "That is not just a switch you can turn on," said Doris Meissner, a former immigration commissioner. "The deportation process is time-consuming." A White House spokesman emailed the Post that the administration has a voter mandate on border security and immigration enforcement. "The entire Trump administration is aligned on delivering on this mandate," Kush Desai wrote, "not on arbitrary goals." (More mass deportations stories.)