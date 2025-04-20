One State's Free Child Care Lifted 120K Out of Poverty

Three years ago, New Mexico did what no other state in the nation had done before: It offered free child care to families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level, or about $124,000 for a family of four. About half of the kids within New Mexico's borders qualified for the program, and reports are now filtering in on the initiative's impact. In short: It's proven to be a "powerful" promotion, with both families and workers in the child care industry reaping the benefits.

COVID era: Ahead of the pandemic, New Mexico had already started making moves under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to improve early-childhood policies by setting up a trust fund for that purpose. Federal funding during the pandemic allowed the state to raise wages for entry-level child care providers to $15 per hour, made it easier for more families to qualify, and became "the first state in the nation to set child care subsidy rates at the true cost of delivering care," per the Guardian.