Stun Guns Used on Protesters at MTG's Town Hall

Three protesters were arrested Tuesday at a town hall held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and two of them were also tased amid what the New York Times describes as "chaos." The first man was dragged out of the room after he stood up to heckle Greene just as she took to the podium to speak; police used a stun gun on him twice after he yelled "I can't breathe" as they restrained him. Within minutes, a second man stood up to jeer, and police similarly tased him and removed him from the premises. A third was removed and arrested, but not tased, ABC News reports. At least six others were also escorted out, but not arrested, police said. The location of the town hall had not been shared publicly, and only constituents were allowed to sign up and be told where to go, CBS News reports.