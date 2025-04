Erik and Lyle Menendez's bid for shorter sentences and a shot at freedom has again been delayed due to disputes among prosecutors and the brothers' lawyers, the AP reports. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic on Thursday set a new hearing for May 9 to tackle two issues in the brothers' resentencing case: whether material from risk assessments completed by the state parole board at the governor's order can be used in court, and whether the Los Angeles County district attorney should be removed as prosecutor in the case. The resentencing hearings will be on pause until those issues are resolved next month.