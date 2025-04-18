Senator Meets With Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

After initially being denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was allowed to meet with him Thursday night at the prison where the Maryland man is being held after he was wrongfully deported from the US. "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," Van Hollen posted on X alongside a photo of their meeting. "I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return." Van Hollen is expected to be back in the US Friday and give more details then. In her own statement, Abrego Garcia's wife said she knows that "God is listening," USA Today reports.