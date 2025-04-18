Senator Meets With Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

After initially being denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was allowed to meet with him Thursday night at the prison where the Maryland man is being held after he was wrongfully deported from the US. "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," Van Hollen posted on X alongside a photo of their meeting. "I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return." Van Hollen is expected to be back in the US Friday and give more details then. In her own statement, Abrego Garcia's wife said she knows that "God is listening," USA Today reports.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who insists he's powerless to return Abrego Garcia to the US, also posted about the meeting on X. "Now that he's been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador's custody," says one post. Another reads, in what CNN calls a "swipe at Democrats" who have spoken out against Abrego Garcia's incarceration, "Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture,' now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!" The White House, meanwhile, issued a statement calling Van Hollen's advocacy for Abrego Garcia "disgusting," NBC News reports. (The latest on the US court battle of Abrego Garcia's deportation is here.)