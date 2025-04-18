Senator Meets With Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

Chris Van Hollen is allowed contact after having first been kept away
Posted Apr 18, 2025 12:26 AM CDT
Senator Meets With Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, right, speaks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland and deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, in a hotel restaurant in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, April 17, 2025.   (Press Office Senator Van Hollen, via AP)

After initially being denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was allowed to meet with him Thursday night at the prison where the Maryland man is being held after he was wrongfully deported from the US. "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," Van Hollen posted on X alongside a photo of their meeting. "I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return." Van Hollen is expected to be back in the US Friday and give more details then. In her own statement, Abrego Garcia's wife said she knows that "God is listening," USA Today reports.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who insists he's powerless to return Abrego Garcia to the US, also posted about the meeting on X. "Now that he's been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador's custody," says one post. Another reads, in what CNN calls a "swipe at Democrats" who have spoken out against Abrego Garcia's incarceration, "Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture,' now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!" The White House, meanwhile, issued a statement calling Van Hollen's advocacy for Abrego Garcia "disgusting," NBC News reports. (The latest on the US court battle of Abrego Garcia's deportation is here.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X