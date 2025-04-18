Trump on Latest Mass Shooting: 'The Gun Doesn't Do the Shooting'

In the wake of the the latest US mass shooting, which left two dead and at least six injured on the campus of Florida State University Thursday, President Trump made a vow to protect the Second Amendment. Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office if he wanted to make any changes to gun laws given the shooting, Trump replied, per Mediaite and CBS News:

"I'm a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I protected it. And these things are terrible. But the gun doesn't do the shooting. The people do. It's, you know, a phrase that's used probably too often. I will tell you that it's a shame. I'm just hearing about it now, just heard about it. I know the area very, very well. I know the school very well. I know everything about it. It's Florida. And we'll have more to say about it later on."