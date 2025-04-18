Trump on Latest Mass Shooting: 'The Gun Doesn't Do the Shooting'

In the wake of the the latest US mass shooting, which left two dead and at least six injured on the campus of Florida State University Thursday, President Trump made a vow to protect the Second Amendment. Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office if he wanted to make any changes to gun laws given the shooting, Trump replied, per Mediaite and CBS News:
- "I'm a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I protected it. And these things are terrible. But the gun doesn't do the shooting. The people do. It's, you know, a phrase that's used probably too often. I will tell you that it's a shame. I'm just hearing about it now, just heard about it. I know the area very, very well. I know the school very well. I know everything about it. It's Florida. And we'll have more to say about it later on."
- Asked to clarify what more he might have to say on the matter later, Trump said he was only referring to details of the shooting itself. "As far as legislation is concerned, this has been going on for a long time. I have an obligation to protect the Second Amendment, I ran on the Second Amendment, among many other things, and I will always protect the Second Amendment," he said.
has a rundown on the alleged shooter, a 20-year-old FSU student who is the son of a sheriff's deputy and is believed to have used her weapon. A fellow student tells CNN
he knew the alleged gunman when they were both in an extracurricular political club a few years ago—and the suspect was asked to leave the club because of views that went "beyond conservatism" and disturbed other members, the student says. The suspect is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. (More Florida State University
