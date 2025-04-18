Activists Call for 3-Day Spending Boycott, Starting Now

Activists are calling for another " economic blackout ," this one lasting three days. From Friday through Sunday (or, for those who celebrate, from Good Friday through Easter), organizers are calling on people to avoid buying anything online or in-store from any major business—from retailers and restaurants to banks and gas stations, Yahoo News reports. The People's Union USA, the grassroots organization coordinating the spending boycotts, is urging people to spend money only on essential purchases, and to do so at small, local businesses with cash rather than a credit or debit card. Other upcoming, retailer-specific boycotts take aim at corporate greed in general or at companies that have ditched their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, organizers say. Those include Amazon and Walmart boycotts in May, Target and McDonald's in June.

In an extensive piece on the consumer boycotts, USA Today notes that while organizers say the pressure is having an effect, analysis of the impact is mixed. "I still believe economic resistance—us withholding our money—targeting specific corporations, is our greatest weapon," says John Schwarz of the People's Union. "And now with things that are going on financially and economically, families should be partaking in economic resistance just to save a little money for themselves right now for what's coming." Coinciding with the three-day economic blackout is another national day of action planned for Saturday. Protests are planned in hundreds of cities, but some groups are opting to hold other types of events including food drives and nature cleanups, Axios reports. (More protests stories.)