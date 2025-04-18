Idaho Police Shoot, Kill Autistic Teen With Knife Within Seconds

Idaho police on Thursday released video footage showing the fatal April 5 shooting of Victor Perez, a 17-year-old intellectually disabled boy. Perez, who had autism, cerebral palsy, and was nonverbal, was wielding a knife during a confrontation with family members in his yard when a neighbor mistakenly reported him as an intoxicated man with a knife. Officers arrived and, within seconds, shot him through a chain-link fence without attempting de-escalation, the AP reports. "Not once did they tell his family members that they would shoot if they didn't move away from Victor, and there's no chance that they really believed Victor was able to stab them from behind the fence," says a lawyer for the family.

After a week in the hospital, Perez was declared brain-dead and taken off life support, NBC News reports. His family intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Pocatello. The shooting sparked community outrage, leading about 200 people to hold a vigil at the hospital where the teen died. Another group protested at Pocatello City Hall. Critics argue the police failed to use less-lethal methods at their disposal, including Tasers, and also failed to back up in an attempt to make space between themselves and the teen and de-escalate the situation.

"They never once asked, 'What is the situation, how can we help?'" says one witness, adding that the officers appeared "like a death squad." Police Chief Roger Schei and Mayor Brian Blad have not commented, citing an ongoing investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.