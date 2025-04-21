Vatican: Pope Died of a Stroke

Pope Francis' death hours after his final appearance was caused by a stroke, followed by irreversible heart failure, the Vatican said in a statement Monday. In a death certificate, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said the 88-year-old fell into a coma before his death early Monday, Reuters reports. The Vatican statement said factors contributing to the pontiff's death included arterial hypertension, type II diabetes, and a "previous episode of acute respiratory failure," CNN reports.