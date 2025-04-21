He Followed Brother's Advice, Won the Boston Marathon

A rider dressed as Paul Revere eased his horse up to the Boston Marathon finish line and proclaimed, "The runners are coming." And down Boylston Street they came. In record time. With a historic family first. And even "The Star-Spangled Banner" got some air time as the race and the region commemorated the 250th anniversary of the first shots fired in the American Revolution.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya broke the Boston Marathon course record by more than 2½ minutes on Monday, outkicking two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri a year after losing to her in one of the closest finishes in race history.

In the men's race, fellow Kenyan John Korir recovered from a starting line fall to join his brother as a race champion—the first relatives to win the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon in a history that dates to 1897.