SCOTUS Hears Major Religious-Rights Case

The Supreme Court heard a major religious rights case Tuesday, and justices appeared likely to rule in favor of parents who want to pull their children from lessons with LGBTQ+ themes. In Mahmoud v. Taylor, a group of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish parents sued the Montgomery County Board of Education—Maryland's largest—after their children were not allowed to opt out of lessons involving storybooks with LQBTQ+ characters and themes, Deseret News reports. The parents argued that their First Amendment rights were being interfered with. The district initially had an opt-out policy but it reversed it, saying it was unmanageable.

During arguments on Tuesday, conservative justices asked Alan Schoenfeld, a lawyer for the school system, why the district couldn't accommodate the parents' requests, reports the Washington Post. "What's the big deal about allowing them to opt out?" asked Justice Samuel Alito. "I'm surprised this is the hill to die on in terms of not respecting religious liberty," said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who grew up in the district.