A Massive Underwater Tunnel Is Taking Shape in Europe

One of Europe's most ambitious infrastructure projects is taking shape beneath the Baltic Sea, where a massive tunnel will eventually connect Denmark and Germany. The 11-mile Fehmarnbelt tunnel promises faster journeys and a new link between Scandinavia and central Europe, reports the BBC. More than that, though: When it opens in 2029, the tunnel will "redraw the road and rail maps of all Europe," per CNN. The Fehmarnbelt will have a pair of two-lane roads for vehicles in both directions, two electrified rail lines, and a fifth lane for emergencies and maintenance—all beneath a busy world shipping lane.