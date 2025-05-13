How to Get Your Share of Apple's $95M Siri Settlement

Apple users who had private conversations accidentally picked up by Siri may now claim part of a $95 million settlement. The payout follows a class action lawsuit alleging Apple recorded users without consent and shared those audio clips with outside contractors. The affected period covers Sept. 17, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2024. US residents who owned an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod, iPod touch, or Apple TV with Siri during that window can file a claim at the dedicated settlement website , per the Verge . Users can claim up to five devices, but must declare under oath that each experienced unintended Siri activations.

If approved, claimants may receive up to $20 for each device, though actual amounts may be lower depending on the number of qualifying claims submitted. The claims window closes July 2. The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit, which accused Apple of capturing private audio via Siri and supplying it to contractors for "quality control." Apple apologized at the time and promised not to keep user recordings, but denied that it used the data for advertising. Those who already received claim notification codes should expect further instructions, but Apple says any eligible user can apply, regardless of whether they got an official notice. The settlement does not require proof beyond a sworn statement from the applicant, per USA Today. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)