JLo Needed Stitches After AMA Rehearsal Mishap

Jennifer Lopez told her fans on Tuesday she paid a visit to a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon in the run-up to this year's American Music Awards—but not to have "work" done. In a trio of Instagram Stories , the singer posted photos with captions explaining she suffered an unspecified injury to the upper portion of her nose during AMA rehearsals. In the first image she holds ice to her nose; the second shows what appears to be a cut. The third shows a glam-looking JLo, with this note: "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. [Jason] Diamond," Lopez wrote. "A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

Rolling Stone reports Lopez will return as AMA host on May 26. It's a job she held once prior, in 2015, and the magazine recalls that she wore a different outfit every time she appeared on stage. The show, held at the Fountainbleau Las Vegas, will air on CBS and Paramount+ and will include Janet Jackson's first TV performance in seven years. People reports Lopez has performed at the AMAs 10 times, with her first appearance in 2001. Billboard reports she'll perform this year as well. It adds there have only been three other solo hosts to take on hosting duties twice: Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, and Pitbull. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)