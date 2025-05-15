Fossil Footprints Are Rewriting History of Evolution

Scientists in Australia have identified the oldest known fossil footprints of a reptile-like animal, dated to around 350 million years ago, around 100 million years before the earliest dinosaurs. The discovery suggests that after the first animals emerged from the ocean around 400 million years ago, they evolved the ability to live exclusively on land much faster than previously assumed, the AP reports. "We had thought the transition from fin to limb took much longer," says California State University paleontologist Stuart Sumida, who was not involved in the new research. Previously, the earliest known reptile footprints, found in Canada, were dated to 318 million years ago.