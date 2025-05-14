'I Don't Think People Should Take Health Advice From Me'

"I don't think people should be taking medical advice from me," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a testy House hearing on Wednesday. He was responding to a question about vaccines from Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan about whether he would choose to vaccinate his children today, NBC News reports. Kennedy, who has previously said he regrets having his children vaccinated, said he would "probably" have them vaccinated against measles. "My opinions about vaccines are irrelevant," he added. Kennedy would not say whether he'd have them vaccinated against chickenpox and polio.