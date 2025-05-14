Police: Boy's Mother Gave Him Ammunition for School Attack

A San Antonio woman faces terrorism charges after police said an investigation found she supplied her son with ammunition and tactical gear for an attack he was planning on his middle school. Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested Monday, ABC News reports. Her son made an appearance Tuesday in juvenile court, per KSAT. An affidavit says the student had told his grandmother before being taken to Rhodes Middle School on Monday that he was "going to be famous." Police and charging documents gave this account: