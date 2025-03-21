Georgetown Researcher Is Fighting Deportation

Badar Khan Suri, a researcher at Georgetown University and husband of a Palestinian-American woman, was detained by US immigration agents this week. Arrested Monday night outside his Virginia home, the Indian citizen was told his visa had been revoked. He's now being held in Louisiana, more than 1,000 miles from his family and attorney, the AP reports. His lawyer, Hassan Ahmad, claims the detention is linked to his wife's Palestinian identity and her constitutionally protected speech as well as his own. "The Trump Administration has openly expressed its intention to weaponize immigration law to punish noncitizens whose views are deemed critical of US policy as it relates to Israel," Ahmad wrote in a court filing. The Trump administration says Suri is deportable because he's been "spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media."