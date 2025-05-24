A Discontinued Car Gets a Consumer Reports Thumbs-Up

If a car you purchase new is considered one of the top-rated vehicles, does that mean that model should be what you consider if you're buying used? Not necessarily, explains Consumer Reports, which offers its list of the top 10 preowned vehicles to assist potential buyers who don't want to fork over the cash for a just-released vehicle—especially amid the Trump administration's tariffs war. The nonprofit consumer group used value within particular price ranges as its gauge, meaning "that the highlighted models may not have been the highest-scoring models when tested new," the organization notes. "Instead, they're often good cars that depreciated more than others, making them more attractive as used cars than they were when new." Here are the preowned winners, with the discontinued Mazda6 at the top of the list, per CR: