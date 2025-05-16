Trump Says He Has a 'Little Problem' With Apple's CEO

During a business roundtable with American business leaders in Qatar on Thursday, President Trump said he had a "little problem" with one of the CEOs who wasn't there: Apple's Tim Cook. Trump criticized Cook—who announced a $500 billion spending plan for the US days after meeting with Trump in February—for shifting iPhone production from China to India, the Guardian reports. "I said to him: 'Tim, you're my friend. You're coming here with $500 billion but now you're building all over India. I don't want you building in India,'" Trump said.

Trump said he told Cook, "We've treated you really good, we've put up with all the plants that you've built in China for years, now you got to build [for] us," per the Guardian. "We're not interested in you building in India, India can take care of themselves." Apple currently makes very few of its products in the US, apart from the Mac Pro, but servers for Apple Intelligence will be made in Texas under the plan announced in February, CNBC reports.

Trump also claimed India was nearing "a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff." The remark raised eyebrows in New Delhi, but India's foreign minister "was careful not to contradict the president directly," the New York Times reports. S. Jaishankar told reporters that "very intricate" trade talks are underway and "nothing is decided until everything is."