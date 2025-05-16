Buffy Reboot Finds Its Slayer

The upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has chosen the vampire slayer who will help the returning Buffy save the world. Ryan Kiera Armstrong will star alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming Hulu pilot, which was announced in February, Variety reports. Armstrong —who starred in the Firestarter reboot and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew—is 15 years old, five years younger than Gellar was when Buffy first aired in 1997. In a video posted on Instagram , Gellar told Armstrong she was the chosen one, reports People .

In the video, Gellar told Armstrong she knew the casting process had been difficult and there was one thing she wanted to make sure she was OK with: "How do you feel about helping me save the world? Do you want to be my chosen one?" Armstrong, who broke into tears, replied, "For sure, yes. Thank you. I'm so excited." Gellar told her, "Ryan, we all love you, and from the second we all saw your tape, there was nobody else in our eyes that could do it, that we wanted to do it with." (More Buffy the Vampire Slayer stories.)