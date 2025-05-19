Trump Considering Resettling 1M Palestinians in Libya: Sources

Five sources tell NBC News that the Trump administration is working on a plan that would see a million Palestinians permanently moved from the Gaza Strip to Libya. Three of the sources say the idea has been discussed with Libyan officials, and that Israel has also been kept apprised of those talks. But an administration spokesperson told NBC, after the article had been published, that "the situation on the ground is untenable for such a plan. Such a plan was not discussed and makes no sense." Libya, a North African nation, is 14 years into a civil war and is experiencing violent fighting between two rival political factions, and NBC notes there would likely be numerous "obstacles" to resettling a million people there—not least of which is the cost, which would be significant. It's not clear who would pay.