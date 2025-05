President Trump was one of many big names reacting to news that former President Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and the current POTUS spared his rival any of his typical jabs in light of the situation. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump posted on Truth Social, according to CBS News. A small sampling of the many other reactions, as rounded up by CBS as well as ABC News:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris: She said she and her family "are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter—and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."