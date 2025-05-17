Cox, Charter Play to Trump in Announcing $34.5B Merger

A merger that would create one of the nation's biggest TV and internet providers will provide an early test case for President Trump's antitrust enforcers. Charter Communications and Cox Communications announced the deal on Friday in a statement tailored to reflect the president's rhetoric, the New York Times reports. The deal "puts America first," their statement said, by pulling customer service jobs back from overseas. The companies also touted the value of adding the "hyperlocal, unbiased news" produced by Charter's Spectrum News stations to Cox customers; Trump and his administration have repeatedly said the news media slant coverage against him. The release did not point out that Cox's parent owns the Washington news site Axios.

The deal, which puts Cox's value at about $34.5 billion, calls for Charter to pay cash and stock for Cox. Within a year of closing, the combined company would bear the Cox name and sell consumer services under the Spectrum brand. The companies predict annual reductions of $500 million in spending within a few years from "typical procurement and overhead savings." Charter CEO Chris Winfrey will become president and CEO of the combined company, per the AP, while Cox CEO and Chairman Alex Taylor will be chairman. Antitrust clearance is required for the deal to go through.

The Trump administration has warned corporations they shouldn't assume approval and has moved to stop Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, for instance, per the Times. The Federal Trade Commission chair suggested as much last month. "I don't have an ideological predisposition against M&A," Andrew Ferguson said, adding, "It doesn't follow, however, that I think it should just be open season" for cutting deals. Cox is the third-largest cable television company in the US, with more than 6.5 million digital cable, internet, telephone, and home security customers. Charter Communications, more widely known as Spectrum, per the AP, has more than 32 million customers in 41 states.