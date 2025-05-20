New Orleans' Facial Recognition Tech Called a 'Nightmare'

A Washington Post investigation found that New Orleans police have secretly used facial recognition technology to scan the city's streets in an effort to identify suspects or wanted persons—per the newspaper, this may be a big first, with no known precedent in any other major US city. The extensive article is raising alarms:

Ars Technica refers to it as allegedly the "sketchiest use of facial recognition yet in the US," while the Independent refers to the software as "Minority Report-like." Relevant quote: "This is the facial recognition technology nightmare scenario that we have been worried about," says an ACLU deputy director. "This is the government giving itself the power to track anyone—for that matter, everyone—as we go about our lives walking around in public."