SCOTUS Sides With Maine Lawmaker in Transgender Fight

Republican Maine state lawmaker Laurel Libby will have her voting power back in the state's next legislative session, thanks to the highest court in the land. Libby had been censured by the Democrat-controlled Maine House after social media comments she made earlier this year regarding the Maine high school girls' indoor track and field state championship. The girls' pole vault winner, a transgender student, had competed in the boys' competition the year prior, and Libby posted the child's name as well as photos of the child from both years on social media, NBC News reports. Libby had also been barred from speaking or voting in the legislature until she apologized, but the Supreme Court on Tuesday restored her voting power in a short, unsigned order that included no explanation of its reasoning, CNN reports.