Q1 Wasn't Especially Kind to Target

CNN is blunt in its assessment: "Target's problems are escalating." That's the takeaway after the company on Wednesday reported that sales at stores open for at least a year sank 3.8% last quarter. More stats to that end:

CNBC flags a key segment from CEO Brian Cornell's call with reporters Wednesday, in which Cornell pointed to this metric: The company tracks 35 merchandise categories and only gained or held market share in 15 of them. "We're not happy with that," Cornell said. "We've got to be growing [market] share in 60, 70, 80% of those categories. That's our focus over the balance of the year, and we're going to do that by making sure we provide a great shopping environment."

Target also revealed a new office tasked with helping to turn things around. Under the helm of Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke, the Enterprise Acceleration Office will work to simplify cross-company processes and technology and data in new ways. Target's stock was down nearly 6% in pre-market trading. As of Tuesday's close, it was down 37% over the past year. (More Target stories.)