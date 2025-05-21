Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly Is Dead at 75

Less than a month after announcing that "the sun is setting on my time in public service," Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died of esophageal cancer, his family confirmed Wednesday. He was 75.

CNBC reports Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late April, when he announced he would be stepping down because his cancer, which he was diagnosed with in late 2024, had returned. Connolly has served on the Oversight Committee for more than 16 years and bested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to secure the ranking position last year. The Washington Post credits him with "play[ing] a large part in Northern Virginia's transformation from a bedroom community into a thriving technology hub." (The Post's obituary is worth a full read.)