Politics / obituary Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly Is Dead at 75 The Democrat has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2024 By Kate Seamons Posted May 21, 2025 8:08 AM CDT Copied Ranking member Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., speaks, April 19, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Less than a month after announcing that "the sun is setting on my time in public service," Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died of esophageal cancer, his family confirmed Wednesday. He was 75. "It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," reads a post on Connolly's X account. "We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life's work will endure for future generations." CNBC reports Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late April, when he announced he would be stepping down because his cancer, which he was diagnosed with in late 2024, had returned. Connolly has served on the Oversight Committee for more than 16 years and bested Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to secure the ranking position last year. The Washington Post credits him with "play[ing] a large part in Northern Virginia's transformation from a bedroom community into a thriving technology hub." (The Post's obituary is worth a full read.)