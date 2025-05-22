After Bit of a Roadblock, Chagos Islands Deal Is Imminent

A British court said Thursday that the UK can transfer sovereignty over the contested Chagos Islands to Mauritius, overturning a block that was imposed hours before the agreement was due to be signed. The UK has agreed to hand over to Mauritius the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is home to a strategically important US-UK naval and bomber base on the largest of the islands, Diego Garcia, per the AP . The UK, which the Guardian notes went ahead with the deal despite the fear of political backlash, would then lease back the base for at least 99 years, at an estimated cost of around $120 million per year.

The deal was due to be signed on Thursday by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian leader Navin Ramgoolam. The AP notes that up to 2,000 people were booted from the islands by the UK in the 1960s and '70s so the US military could build the Diego Garcia base, which has supported US military operations from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan. The injunction blocking the new deal came about due to two British citizens who originally hailed from the islands, claiming they'd been displaced when the US military base arrived, and that it will be even more challenging to return to their homeland once Mauritius takes over.

The deal was initially announced in October, when Pravind Jugnauth was still the prime minister and was on board, per the BBC. Ramgoolam was more wary when he entered office, which caused delays in pushing it forward—as did the US review of the plan; President Trump has since said he'd back the deal. The arrangement reportedly has a resettlement fund in the works for those displaced natives who want to return, though the specifics haven't been made available. One of the last remnants of the British Empire, the Chagos Islands have been under British control since 1814. The UK cleaved the archipelago away from Mauritius, itself an ex-British colony, in 1965, three years before Mauritius became independent.