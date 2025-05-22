He Couldn't Find a 'Cane Sword,' Bought 'Cane Stun Gun' Instead

Transportation Security Administration agents have seen people try to take some surprising items on planes. The latest: a stun gun disguised as a cane. Scanners detected a cane that had been tampered with at Idaho's Boise Airport on Tuesday before agents realized the handle could be removed. Inside was an "artfully concealed" stun gun, according to a release . The owner of the cane told officers they set out to buy a "cane sword" for self-defense but couldn't find one, so they resorted to buying a cane stun gun instead, reports the Idaho Statesman .

Versions of the device can be found widely online, including on the websites for Amazon and Walmart. The flier told officers he purchased his stun gun cane in California. While passengers are permitted to carry Tasers and stun guns, they must be stowed in checked bags, the TSA said, adding that the passenger voluntarily surrendered the device before boarding his flight. "The discovery of this shocking device perfectly illustrates why TSA screens all personal property and travelers for potential security threats every time," said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho James Spies. (More TSA stories.)