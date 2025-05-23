Politics / President Trump South African Town Official Pushes Back on Trump's Claim Bebsie Cronje of Newcastle addresses the white crosses By John Johnson Posted May 23, 2025 11:24 AM CDT Copied President Trump meets South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) An official who represents a rural South African area that was inadvertently made famous by President Trump this week is pushing back against his claims. During a video he played for visiting President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump pointed out white crosses on a rural road near Newcastle that he said were burial sites for murdered white farmers. They are not burial sites. Instead, the crosses were temporarily erected as a memorial for a local farming couple who were murdered, as Bebsie Cronje confirmed to Reuters: "The crosses was not a display of how many farm murders (took place) or whatever. It was just a total tribute to the Raffertys," she said. "I feel it's very sad that something like this is being used politically." "It's not a burial site, but it was a memorial," Rob Hoatson, one of its organizers, told the BBC. On Friday, South Africa's police minister also rejected the idea the couple were emblematic of a white genocide. "The history of farm murders in the country has always been distorted and reported in an unbalanced way," said Senzo Mchunu. "The truth is that farm murders have always included African people in more numbers." The BBC notes that South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, logging more than 26,000 murders last year. Of those, eight were of farmers. There is no official breakdown on race in those eight killings, but "they clearly don't provide evidence of a genocide." (More President Trump stories.) Report an error