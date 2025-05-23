South African Town Official Pushes Back on Trump's Claim

An official who represents a rural South African area that was inadvertently made famous by President Trump this week is pushing back against his claims. During a video he played for visiting President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump pointed out white crosses on a rural road near Newcastle that he said were burial sites for murdered white farmers. They are not burial sites. Instead, the crosses were temporarily erected as a memorial for a local farming couple who were murdered, as Bebsie Cronje confirmed to Reuters:

"The crosses was not a display of how many farm murders (took place) or whatever. It was just a total tribute to the Raffertys," she said. "I feel it's very sad that something like this is being used politically."

"It's not a burial site, but it was a memorial," Rob Hoatson, one of its organizers, told the BBC.