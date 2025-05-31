A Vegas Card Counter Fears His Days Are Numbered

A 24-year-old Canadian who goes by the name of Quattro makes his living in unusual fashion: He's a card counter who visits casinos in Vegas and elsewhere playing blackjack. Or at least playing until a suspicious dealer or pit boss gives him the boot, which happens quite a bit. Quattro documents his visits on a YouTube channel, and he offers a first-person look at his job via an essay at Slate. Some highlights:

"Card counting at blackjack is more straightforward than you might think," he writes. "You don't need to be a Rain Man–esque super-genius to pull it off." It involves tracking how many smaller cards, 2s through 6s, are dealt, which can give a player incrementally better odds as play progresses. Quattro says he messed up a lot early in his career, but now it's "second nature."