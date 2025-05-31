Crowds Loot Trucks Taking Food Into Gaza

Crowds of civilians rushed 77 trucks trying to take food deeper into Gaza on Saturday, stopping them and carrying off the supplies. The food was taken "mainly by hungry people trying to feed their families," the UN World Food Program posted on X. Famine conditions are worsening in Gaza, and a WFP spokeswoman said 2 million people are in "desperate need" of food, the BBC reports. "After 80 days of a total blockade, communities are starving—and they are no longer willing to let food pass them by," the post said, per CNN.