Ancient Wall in Mongolia's Gobi Desert Did More Than Defend

A new study is shedding light on the Gobi Wall, a massive but little-understood medieval barrier that crosses 200 miles of Mongolia's highland deserts. For their research published in the journal Land , archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the National University of Mongolia, and Yale combined satellite imagery, on-foot surveys, and excavations to reveal that the Gobi Wall and its garrison complexes were mainly built during the Xi Xia dynasty (AD1038–1227), per a release .

This era, led by the Tangut people, saw the expansion of frontier defenses as regional power dynamics shifted. The wall system, previously considered to be a simple military defense, is now understood to have served multiple purposes: marking boundaries, consolidating imperial control, and managing resources. The study found evidence suggesting that people inhabited or used the area for centuries, from the 2nd century BC through the 19th century AD, highlighting the wall's long-term strategic role. Built mainly from rammed earth and reinforced with stone and wood, the wall's construction took advantage of available local resources in the remote, excessively dry setting.

The researchers also noted that the wall's route was carefully chosen to align with essential resources like water and wood, and to make use of features such as mountain passes and sand dunes. Professor Gideon Shelach-Lavi, one of the project's leads, said the research challenges prevailing ideas about Inner Asia's border systems. He noted that the Gobi Wall was less a static boundary and more a flexible tool for managing movement, trade, and territory. Archaeology Magazine, meanwhile, features a 12th-century burial uncovered by the same team. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)