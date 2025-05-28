X Funds for Content Creators Went to a Click Farm

In a case that exposes the vulnerabilities of online revenue programs, a Vietnamese click farm is accused of siphoning funds from Elon Musk's X by using fake accounts and stolen identities to generate bogus engagement—and hefty payouts. Now, X is fighting back in court, alleging a sweeping scheme that could reshape how social platforms police their payouts. X accuses the click farm of exploiting its Creator Revenue Sharing Program, according to a federal lawsuit filed in Texas, per the Independent . The eight defendants, based in Hanoi, allegedly used stolen identities to set up hundreds of fake profiles, then used software to automatically generate posts and artificially boost engagement through likes and reposts.

This programmed activity led X to pay out revenue meant for legitimate content creators, with the money funneled through US accounts to banks in Vietnam across 1,700 transactions. X's complaint says the group extracted funds by making their network of fraudulent accounts appear active and popular, banking payouts based on engagement metrics. The lawsuit also lists 25 unidentified "John Does" alleged to be involved in what the company describes as a racketeering conspiracy with thousands of acts of wire fraud. While the financial damage isn't specified, X wants the funds returned and is seeking further damages, as well as an injunction to halt the scheme.

The suit claims the Vietnamese team also sold their automation tools—advertised as the "XGPT Tool"—and instructional videos to others, generating additional profit while spreading the scheme further. X accuses the group of also infringing on its trademarks by misusing the platform's branding in their marketing. The Creator Revenue Sharing Program was introduced in 2022 to reward user engagement, but its structure—paying users based on interactions—created opportunities for abuse. X argues that the operation harmed both its reputation and customer relationships by flooding the platform with low-quality content. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)