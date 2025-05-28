Rare Diamond Tied to Marie Antionette Goes Up for Sale

A rare 10-carat pink diamond with roots in French royalty is set to draw millions when it hits the auction block in New York next month. Believed to have been passed down from French Queen Marie Antoinette to her daughter, this historic, kite-shaped gem has been hidden from public view for decades. Set in a ring designed by jeweler Joel Arthur Rosenthal, it will be a featured item at Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" auction on June 17 at Rockefeller Center, where it's expected to fetch between $3 million and $5 million, per CBS News. Royal accounts claim that on the eve of Antoinette's attempted escape from Paris in 1791, she gave her most prized jewels to her hairdresser for safekeeping, with the hope of retrieving them later.