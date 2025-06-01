Two Russian Bridges Destroyed Near Ukraine

Two bridges collapsed overnight in Russian regions bordering Ukraine, officials said Sunday. Both incidents are being investigated as possible acts of terrorism. In one, seven people were killed and dozens injured, per the AP.

The first bridge, in the Bryansk region, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing the casualties. The train's driver was among those killed.

Hours later, a second train derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine. The freight train was thrown off its rails onto the road below, said local acting Gov. Alexander Khinshtein. The crash sparked a fire, but there were no casualties, he said.