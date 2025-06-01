Soccer Celebrations Become Violent, Chaotic in France

Celebrations of a European soccer championship turned violent and chaotic across France on Saturday night, with two people killed, nearly 200 injured, and more than 500 arrested. Fans took to the streets on Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain's historic victory in the Champions League final, the BBC reports. Crowds returned to the streets of Paris on Sunday for a trophy parade involving the team that authorities said nevertheless would go on. "This is just half time for us because the PSG players are coming to Paris," the city's police chief said Sunday, per the Independent. "We have important work this afternoon."
- The deaths: A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Dax, and a 23-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision in central Paris, per the BBC.
- Injuries: Authorities said 192 people were hurt overnight, including at least 22 police officers and seven firefighters. A police officer accidentally struck by fireworks in Coutances in northwest France and was placed in an artificial coma, the national police service said.
- The clashes: Although most celebrated peacefully, police reported groups were committing vandalism and looting stores. Near the Champs-Elysées and Parc des Princes, fireworks were launched at officers and cars were torched, police said. About 5,400 officers were deployed across Paris, and water cannons and tear gas were used on the crowds. All told, more than 260 vehicles reportedly were set on fire. The interior ministry said there were 559 arrests, 491 of them in Paris.
- The game: The overwhelming 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich gave PSG its first Champions League title, per NBC Sports.
- The parade: Security was increased across the capital on Sunday for the parade and much of central Paris closed to traffic, affecting the French Open, per the AP. Players were to be honored at the Parc des Princes and Élysée Palace. PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé urged restraint in the streets, per the Independent. "Let's celebrate but without breaking everything in Paris," he said.
