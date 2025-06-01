Soccer Celebrations Become Violent, Chaotic in France

Celebrations of a European soccer championship turned violent and chaotic across France on Saturday night, with two people killed, nearly 200 injured, and more than 500 arrested. Fans took to the streets on Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain's historic victory in the Champions League final, the BBC reports. Crowds returned to the streets of Paris on Sunday for a trophy parade involving the team that authorities said nevertheless would go on. "This is just half time for us because the PSG players are coming to Paris," the city's police chief said Sunday, per the Independent. "We have important work this afternoon."