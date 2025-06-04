Daughter of Country Music Stars Just Came Out

It's Pride Month, and the 28-year-old daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw is celebrating publicly. Per USA Today , Gracie McGraw on Monday shared another user's Instagram post on her own story, which came with the caption "Everyone get more gay now!" McGraw added her own comment as well: "Happy freaking Pride. I love being queer."

People notes that McGraw, the oldest of the celebrity couple's three daughters, followed that up in another post with a graphic that read, "Pride began as a riot led by Black & Brown trans activists." That outlet notes it's McGraw's first time commenting publicly on her sexuality, though her mom has been open in the past about supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Us Weekly has more on the young singer and actor, including the Hollywood-inspired name for her dog. (More Tim McGraw stories.)