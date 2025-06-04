Daughter of Country Music Stars Just Came Out

It's Pride Month, and the 28-year-old daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw is celebrating publicly. Per USA Today, Gracie McGraw on Monday shared another user's Instagram post on her own story, which came with the caption "Everyone get more gay now!" McGraw added her own comment as well: "Happy freaking Pride. I love being queer."
People notes that McGraw, the oldest of the celebrity couple's three daughters, followed that up in another post with a graphic that read, "Pride began as a riot led by Black & Brown trans activists." That outlet notes it's McGraw's first time commenting publicly on her sexuality, though her mom has been open in the past about supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Us Weekly has more on the young singer and actor, including the Hollywood-inspired name for her dog. (More Tim McGraw stories.)