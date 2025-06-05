Biden's Former Press Chief Leaves Democratic Party

Karine Jean-Pierre served as President Biden's press secretary, but she no longer considers herself a Democrat. What's more, the newly turned independent is writing a book that scorches the party's treatment of her former boss, reports the New York Times.

The book: Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines will describe "the three weeks that led to Biden's abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision," according to publisher Legacy Lit. It's out in October.