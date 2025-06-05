Trump's Travel Ban Draws Anger, Resignation

Citizens and governments of the nations named in President Trump's travel ban announcement responded on Thursday with anger, hurt, and a bit of sarcasm. "Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride," President Idriss Deby wrote on Facebook. His government immediately enacted a reciprocal restriction on visas for Americans, NBC News reports. Other reactions included:

Somalia: After already having US aid cut, including assistance for training forces to fight terrorist groups, the government decided against lashing out. "Somalia values its longstanding relationship with the United States and stands ready to engage in dialogue to address the concerns raised," its ambassador to the US said in a statement.