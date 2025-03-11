Trump Buys a Tesla at White House

President Trump shopped for a new Tesla on the White House driveway on Tuesday, selecting a shiny red sedan to show his support for Elon Musk's company. "Wow," Trump said as he eased his way into the driver's seat of a Model S. "That's beautiful." Musk got in on the passenger side and joked about "giving the Secret Service a heart attack" as they talked about how to start a vehicle that can reach 60 mph in a few seconds, the AP reports. Trump told reporters that he would write a check for the car, which retails for roughly $80,000, and leave it at the White House so his staff can drive it.

The president also said he hopes his purchase will boost Tesla, which is struggling with sagging sales and declining stock prices. Tesla delivered five vehicles to the White House for Trump to inspect after the president said he planned to buy one, NBC News reports. Trump didn't take a test drive but he said he might do "another time."

In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday, Trump said he would buy a Tesla "as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk." It was the latest example of how Trump has demonstrated loyalty to Musk, who spent heavily on his campaign last year, the AP reports. Musk continues to run the automaker—as well X and SpaceX—while also serving as Trump's adviser on overhauling and downsizing the federal government. "Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump said. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."