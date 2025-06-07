Mayor: Kharkiv Hit in Worst Russian Assault Yet

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, early Saturday, killing at least three people in what local authorities say is the worst assault upon the city since the war began, per CNN . At least 21 people were also said to be injured after being attacked by what the Ukrainian air force says was a barrage of 215 missiles and drones, 95 of which were "shot down and neutralized" by the Ukrainians, reports the AP . The strike followed a major Russian aerial assault across Ukraine the previous day, with officials suggesting the strikes are retaliation for Ukraine's recent drone attack that crippled part of Russia's strategic missile force.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported "at least 40 explosions," with video showing fires in residential buildings and local officials confirming strikes in at least two city districts. Among the dead was one resident in the Kyivskyi district; two others died in Osnovyanskyi. Local prosecutors said more than 50 drones, guided bombs, and a missile damaged apartment blocks, an administrative building, and a music school. A 14-year-old girl and an infant were among the injured. Local authorities say the bulk of the attack was carried out in just 90 minutes, per the New York Times.

Russia claimed the strikes targeted military facilities and said all objectives were met. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said civilians have borne the brunt of the fighting and urged more international pressure on Moscow to halt the attacks. Fighting between the two countries also paused a planned prisoner exchange and the transfer of deceased soldiers' bodies. Russia accused Ukraine of postponing the operation, while Ukraine said Moscow wasn't following previous agreements. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)