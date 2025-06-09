Fans Who Thought Film Was Concert Heckle Miley

Cyrus actually did throw them a bone and sang for a bit
Posted Jun 9, 2025 1:30 AM CDT
Miley Cyrus attends the Chanel Tribeca Festival luncheon to celebrate the Through Her Lens women's filmmaker program at The Greenwich Hotel Courtyard on Friday, June 6, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Miley Cyrus was heckled by her own fans during the premiere of her Something Beautiful film at the Tribeca Festival in New York Friday—because some of them apparently didn't understand that they were attending a film premiere. "We thought this was a concert," one attendee can be heard shouting in video of the incident, which took place while Cyrus was onstage doing Q&A, People reports. "Are you actually going to sing?" someone else can later be heard yelling. "We paid $800. Sing," cries another. BuzzFeed calls the footage "honestly hard to watch."

Cyrus ultimately conceded, singing a few lines from her hit 2009 song "The Climb" a cappella and urging the audience to sing along, and video of the situation went viral—with throngs of fans coming to Cyrus' defense. "That's so rude. It's not her fault you can't read, comprehend, or put 2 and 2 together," wrote one commenter quoted by Us Weekly. As the Hollywood Reporter explains, while both Cyrus and the venue obviously marketed the event as a film screening, the problem appears to be with third-party ticket resellers, some of whom incorrectly marked their pricey tickets as concert tix. (Cyrus recently admitted she regrets the vast majority of her tattoos.)

