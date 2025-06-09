ICE Detains TikTok's Biggest Star in Nevada

The world's most popular TikToker was detained in Nevada by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday. After a social media influencer broke the news on X that Khaby Lame had been detained by ICE, the agency confirmed the news in a statement to AFP and Men's Journal . "US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations," it reads. "Lame entered the United States April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the US."

Lame, who shot to fame making silent comedy videos on TikTok after losing his job at a factory in Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has posted on both TikTok and Instagram since his brief detention, though he did not address the situation. It's not clear where he traveled after leaving Las Vegas. The X influencer who first reported news of Lame's detention claims to be the person who reported him to authorities. He also posted, "If you discover any illegal aliens or illegal activity, contact ICE's Tip Line." Lame has more than 162 million followers on TikTok. (More Immigration and Customs Enforcement stories.)