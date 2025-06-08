This Time, World Pride Event 'Is Not Just a Party'

After the raucous rainbow-hued festivities of Saturday's parade, the final day of World Pride 2025 in the nation's capital kicked off on a more downbeat note and demonstrators expressed resolve. Thousands gathered under gray skies Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial for a rally and protest march, as the movement marshals its strength for a looming battle under President Trump's second administration, the AP reports. "This is not just a party," said Ashley Smith, board president of Capital Pride Alliance. "This is a rally for our lives."

Smith acknowledged that international attendance numbers for the biannual World Pride were measurably down, with many potential attendees avoiding travel to the U.S. due to either fear of harassment or in protest of Trump's policies. "That should disturb us and mobilize us," Smith said. Protesters cheered on LGBTQ+ activists taking the stage while waving both traditional Pride flags and flags representing transgender, bisexual, intersex, and other communities. They held signs declaring "Fight back," "Gay is good," "Ban bombs not bathrooms," and "We will not be erased."

Trump's campaign against transgender protections and oft-stated antipathy for drag shows have set the community on edge, per the AP, with attendees hoping to see a renewed wave of street politics in response. "Everybody wants to live their own lives, and I don't understand the problem with it all," said Tyler Cargill. The crowd screamed with surprise as the event began when Kamala Harris appeared on screens, per the Washington Post. "In this moment, as you gather with friends and allies from across the world, let us be clear: No one should be made to fight alone," Harris told the crowd in a video message. "We are all in this together."