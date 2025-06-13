Big Names Are Returning for Spaceballs Sequel

Josh Gad is leading the follow-up to iconic 1987 film
Posted Jun 13, 2025
Big Names Are Returning for Spaceballs Sequel
Mel Brooks attends the LA Premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" on May 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Spaceballs is getting a sequel, nearly 40 years after the iconic 1987 original, and Thursday brought big casting news. Mel Brooks, who wrote, directed, and starred in the parody of Star Wars and similar films of the '80s, will reprise his role as Yogurt (a send-up of Yoda), Variety reports. And that's not all: Sources tell Deadline Rick Moranis (who played Dark Helmet, the movie's version of Darth Vader) and Bill Pullman (whose Lone Starr recalled Han Solo) will also be back. Josh Gad, of Frozen and The Book of Mormon fame, and Keke Palmer are joining the cast.

In a tentative logline, the film is described as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film." Beyond that, few details are known. Other stars of the original included Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa (a parody of Princess Leia), the late John Candy as Barf (a send-up of Chewbacca), and the late Joan Rivers as Dot Matrix (a droid a la C-3PO). Zuniga is also expected to return, per the Hollywood Reporter, which also says Pullman's son, Lewis Pullman, will star as the child of Pullman's character and Zuniga's character. He, Gad, and Palmer are reportedly the leads. (Moranis has not appeared in a live-action feature film since 1997.)

