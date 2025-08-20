Weeks Away From Opening, Vet Clinic Explodes After Crash

A veterinary clinic weeks away from opening after having been in the works for four years exploded Tuesday when an allegedly drunk driver crashed into the Wilmington, North Carolina, building, causing a gas line explosion Tuesday morning. "I said to myself 'This can't be happening, we're just a few weeks away from our grand opening and being able to provide services here in Wilmington,'" the veterinary administrator tells WECT . "We put a lot of work into this project. It's a four-year project, we were just wrapping up." Jason Lee Beach, 46, was charged with felony DWI with serious injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane, NBC News reports.

Construction workers were in the building when one of them smelled gas and urged everyone to evacuate, the administrator says. Three firefighters entered the building to make sure it was empty after the crash took place, and all three were injured in the explosion, one with severe burns. The administrator says had the accident occurred a few hours later, employees were scheduled to be at the clinic to start getting it stocked and ready. The administrator says he is also grateful no animals were in the clinic at the time. Lee allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but was tracked down and arrested, WRAL reports.