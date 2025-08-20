Hardly Anyone Buys the 'Smartest' Phone

Details have been leaking out ahead of Wednesday's announcement of Google's new Pixel 10 smartphone, with talk of the first foldable phone with an IP68 rating, a triple camera setup with a 5x telephoto lens, and Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, per the Verge. At Android Police, longtime Samsung user Ben Khalesi says he'll be making the switch to the Pixel 10, but his decision "has nothing to do with benchmarks, megapixels, or RAM." Rather, "it comes down to software philosophy, AI approach, and quiet day-to-day experience." In a Washington Post analysis, Shira Ovide notes the Pixel is "on par with the quality and prices of higher-end Apple and Samsung phones," but while 75% of US phone buyers choose Apple or Samsung devices, only 4% choose the Pixel.